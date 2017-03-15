MADERA COUNTY

Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new business project near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino is on hold after what appears to be human remains were found on the property. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new business project near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino is on hold after what appears to be human remains were found on the property.

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians were planning to build a fuel station, smoke shop, and travel center at the intersection closest to the casino.

However, construction workers Wednesday morning found what is believed to be a fragment of a human bone.

Experts from Fresno State were notified and several agencies are now investigating-- including the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

The Chukchansi Tribal Chairwoman said they are stopping construction until they have a better understanding of what was found.
Related Topics:
newshuman remains foundmadera countychukchansi gold resort & casinoCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera County couple tying a Guinness World Record after their Nigerian Dwarf Goat gave birth
Valley's only four-star restaurant offers new dining options
Science fans gather in Madera for robotics competition
Bond measure helping Madera fire and police make much needed changes
More madera county
NEWS
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
Trump to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
More News
Top Stories
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Walmart ends plans for distribution center in Merced, city says
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
Show More
Religious articles, stolen from Bishop Ochoa, returned
Union Pacific partnering with Fresno Police to reduce number of train related injuries
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
More News
Top Video
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Walmart ends plans for distribution center in Merced, city says
Fresno County Correctional Officer shot last year at jail showing progress in recovery
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
More Video