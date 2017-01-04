Convicted murder Charles Manson still drawing public interest

Action News was at Corcoran State Prison in March of 1997 when a defiant Charles Manson was denied parole. It marked the last time Manson showed up for his parole hearing."I didn't have anything to do with killing those people. Period. I told you that all the way down the line. I wasn't around anyone when they were killed," said Manson.The 82-year-old Manson has been denied parole a dozen times. His last hearing was in 2012.But the public's interest, even obsession, with Manson has never wavered. In November of 2014 24-year-old Afton "Star" Burton moved from the Midwest to Corcoran and was issued a Kings County wedding license."I thought, 'man, this guy's right on. He's truthful. He knows what he's talking about.'"The wedding though never took place.A Fresno County man named William Harder collects Manson memorabilia like copies of his booking documents, his driver's license, even artwork, and sells it on-line."My mother loves me. I'm her son. She wishes I collected baseball cards."Even while locked away in a high security section of Corcoran Manson could still reach people. Authorities have taken away smuggled cellphones from him, saying he contacted others in California, Florida, and Massachusetts."It's very troubling. This is someone who got other people to murder on his behalf," said Terry Thornton, CA Corrections Department.Manson's latest mug shot showed him with a long beard and that swastika still on his forehead.The state parole board said Manson has racked up more than 100 serious disciplinary violations while in prison and has shown no remorse for his nine murder convictions for the so-called Tate-La Bianca murders in Los Angeles in 1969.