Couple fakes homicide scene, claims it was joke

SANDUSKY, Ohio --
An Ohio couple is facing charges after police say they staged a fake murder scene and sent it to relatives on Facebook.

In messages obtained by WEWS, the couple sent a photo of a woman covered in what appeared to be blood, with a knife nearby. A message read "Please help me! I really didn't mean to. I don't remember. We was arguing and I woke up to this."

Relatives called 911.

When officers arrived, the couple said it was all a joke.

They're now facing charges of inciting panic.

