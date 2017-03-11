Couple fakes homicide scene, claims it was joke

SANDUSKY, Ohio --An Ohio couple is facing charges after police say they staged a fake murder scene and sent it to relatives on Facebook.
In messages obtained by WEWS, the couple sent a photo of a woman covered in what appeared to be blood, with a knife nearby. A message read "Please help me! I really didn't mean to. I don't remember. We was arguing and I woke up to this."
Relatives called 911.
When officers arrived, the couple said it was all a joke.
They're now facing charges of inciting panic.
