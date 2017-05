California will soon get a taste of Cracker Barrel's fancy fixins' and it will soon be right here in Fresno.The country-themed restaurant and gift shop will soon be moving into the El Paseo Shopping Center in Northwest Fresno-- right next to the Target store. The Fresno spot will be part of Cracker Barrel's expansion into California.Currently there are no open locations in the state for the nationwide chain.A new Panera Bread will also be built right next door.