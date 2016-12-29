Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children

Two families are in the hospital after their cars collided in Fresno County. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday night at Trinity and Ashlan.Investigators said the accident involved a mini-van carrying two women and two children.All four were taken to the hospital; however one of the kids had to be airlifted.The other vehicle was a white pickup truck-- the male driver was also taken to the hospital.The truck crashed into a fence surrounding a PG&E substation.A power pole was also damaged in the crash.Fire investigators said power would be out for some residents as they made repairs.