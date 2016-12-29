FRESNO COUNTY

Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
Two families are in the hospital after their cars collided in Fresno County. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday night at Trinity and Ashlan. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Two families are in the hospital after their cars collided in Fresno County. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday night at Trinity and Ashlan.

Investigators said the accident involved a mini-van carrying two women and two children.

All four were taken to the hospital; however one of the kids had to be airlifted.

The other vehicle was a white pickup truck-- the male driver was also taken to the hospital.

The truck crashed into a fence surrounding a PG&E substation.

A power pole was also damaged in the crash.

Fire investigators said power would be out for some residents as they made repairs.
