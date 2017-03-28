KINGS COUNTY

Crash near Hanford leaves 3 dead, including 14-year-old

The crash happened on Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue near Hanford. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are dead Monday night following a crash in Kings County, authorities said.

The crash happened on Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue near Hanford. Three people in the SUV were killed, including a 14-year-old boy. The female driver was taken to a hospital and later died.

The identity of the victims has not been released, but authorities said they were from Corcoran. Investigators say the driver of the truck may have been driving under the influence.

