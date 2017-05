Intersection at Clovis and Tulare congested due to large apartment fire. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HbLlo7F3hg — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) May 4, 2017

According to Fresno Fire, they are battling a three alarm fire at the Torrey Ridge Apartment Homes at Clovis and Tulare in Southeast Fresno.Traffic is backed up in the area due to the fire.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.