Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno

Firefighters got the call around 2:45 this morning for smoke coming from a home on 3rd Street near Orleans Avenue, in the area of Butler Avenue and Orange Avenue.Crews arrived to find fire in the attic and a detached garage, and power lines knocked down.They are still trying to figure out if the blaze first started in the house or the garage and what sparked the fire. Both the house and garage had heavy fire damage.No one was home at the time the fire broke out and no one was hurt.