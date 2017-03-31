Crews break ground on Fresno VA hospital expansion

Fresno's VA hospital is expanding better care to veterans.Nurses and patients attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the community living center. The CLC provides extended care for rehab and hospice patients who typically stay from weeks to months.The new expansion will include 12 private bedrooms each with a full bath and shared communal space. The idea is to give each veteran their own place so they have a feeling of warmth."They really do a good job, they make us feel wanted," veteran Benny Wallace said."We're going to be having more of a cozy environment where they will have their own eating area and don't have to go down to the mess hall," medical director Paulette Ginier said.The project is estimated to cost about $30 million dollars and will take a year and a half to complete.