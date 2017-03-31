FRESNO

Crews break ground on Fresno VA hospital expansion

EMBED </>More News Videos

The new expansion will include 12 private bedrooms each with a full bath and shared communal space. The idea is to give each veteran their own place so they have a feeling of warmth. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno's VA hospital is expanding better care to veterans.

Nurses and patients attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the community living center. The CLC provides extended care for rehab and hospice patients who typically stay from weeks to months.

The new expansion will include 12 private bedrooms each with a full bath and shared communal space. The idea is to give each veteran their own place so they have a feeling of warmth.

"They really do a good job, they make us feel wanted," veteran Benny Wallace said.

"We're going to be having more of a cozy environment where they will have their own eating area and don't have to go down to the mess hall," medical director Paulette Ginier said.

The project is estimated to cost about $30 million dollars and will take a year and a half to complete.
Related Topics:
newsveteransfresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
Crews battle garage fire in Southwest Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
3 arrested in connection with Atlanta highway fire
More News
Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
California cigarette tax set to go up $2 per pack
Visalia soldier killed in overseas accident receives hero's welcome home
Farmworker advocates speak out against controversial pesticide after EPA rules out ban
Show More
Home builders say proposed CA bill would drive up Central Valley housing costs
Madera County Workforce Assistance Center opens, offers numerous resources for job hunters
Valley water agencies sign joint agreement for planned Temperance Flat Reservoir
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Valley students celebrate Cesar Chavez Day
More News
Top Video
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Home builders say proposed CA bill would drive up Central Valley housing costs
More Video