A fast-moving grass fire stopped just shy of several homes in west-central Fresno Saturday morning.Firefighters dug trenches and poured water on the flames to keep the fire away from the mobile homes surrounding a burningfield.Investigators say there may have been a homeless encampment in the area where the fire started just before 4 a.m.Paramedics treated one person for smoke inhalation and the fire burned about three acres but none of the homes sustained damage.