Crews search for 18-year-old Woodlake man in Kaweah River

Search and Rescue crews were called after reports that Tomas Martinez had fallen into the Kaweah River behind the headquarters of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.Park officials say this is the second incident in two weeks on the Kaweah River. They say with temperatures heating up as summer approaches, the record setting Sierra Nevada snowpack is starting to melt and flow, making these rivers rough, cold, and dangerous. Park rangers strongly request people not go in or near the edge of rivers as the rocks next to them are slick and steep."Many rivers in California are going to get very high and very dangerous. The best thing you can do is not go near these rivers. Don't swim. Don't go in," said Ned Kelleher, chief ranger, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, as well as the CHP, YODOGS, and Exeter Ambulance are assisting the park service in the search.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.