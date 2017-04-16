Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned downed in Fresno

Nearly 100 people attended a vigil Saturday night to pay their respects to a security guard gunned down by a suspect at a Motel 6 in Fresno.Carl Williams, 25, worked as a supervisor for Monument Security for two years. Police say he was shot and killed on duty while responding to a disturbance.Authorities say a couple who was not following the rules of the motel got into a fight with two security guards. Williams was shot multiple times and the gunman ran away.Those who knew Williams say he loved his job and loved to laugh."A tragic incident. We're all sad. There are several security partners here to show their respects, and I'm overwhelmed by that," Robert Sanchez with Monument Security said. "He's a huge lost to the security industry."Police are still looking for the suspect. Williams' company says he did not carry a weapon because he did not have a license.