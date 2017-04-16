FRESNO

Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned downed in Fresno

Nearly 100 people attended a vigil Saturday night to pay their respects to 25-year-old Carl Williams who was gunned down at a Motel 6. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nearly 100 people attended a vigil Saturday night to pay their respects to a security guard gunned down by a suspect at a Motel 6 in Fresno.

Carl Williams, 25, worked as a supervisor for Monument Security for two years. Police say he was shot and killed on duty while responding to a disturbance.

Authorities say a couple who was not following the rules of the motel got into a fight with two security guards. Williams was shot multiple times and the gunman ran away.

Those who knew Williams say he loved his job and loved to laugh.

"A tragic incident. We're all sad. There are several security partners here to show their respects, and I'm overwhelmed by that," Robert Sanchez with Monument Security said. "He's a huge lost to the security industry."

Police are still looking for the suspect. Williams' company says he did not carry a weapon because he did not have a license.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationfresnovigilFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Hundreds of kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Northwest Fresno church
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
North Korea's attempted missile launch explodes on liftoff, U.S. officials say
Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117
Tax Day protesters across US demand Trump release tax returns
More News
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
US: North Korean missile explodes on launch
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Show More
Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos