FRESNO

DA files charge against Kori Muhammad for the murder of Motel 6 security guard

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Suspected killer Kori Muhammad is now facing one murder charge and one attempted murder charge.

Charging documents were just filed which are officially accusing Muhammad with two felony counts-- one for the murder of Carl Williams and the other for the attempted murder of Oscar Menjivar.

The reason the DA's office did not also file charges against Muhammad for the three other shootings that happened Tuesday is because Fresno Police investigators are still working on that case.

If the DA's office decides to charge Muhammad for those murders his case will likely be amended to reflect all of the crimes. But in order to keep Muhammad in custody they had to file at least one charge on Thursday or he would have been released from jail.

The two felony charges filed include an allegation that the suspect used a firearm while committing those crimes.

If Muhammad is convicted of just these charges filed Thursday he could face life in prison.

Muhammad is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 Friday morning at the Fresno County Courthouse.
