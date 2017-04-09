SOCIETY

Danzantes Unidos Festival wraps up after drawing thousands to Fresno

The 38th annual Danzantes Unidos Festival was held over three days at Clovis East High School. More than 2,000 people came from across the country. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The largest Mexican folk dance festival in the United States and Mexico is wrapping up in Clovis after three days of celebrations.

The 38th annual Danzantes Unidos Festival was held over three days at Clovis East High School. More than 2,000 people came from across the country.

Organizers say it gives people a chance to understand and appreciate the Mexican culture through dance.

"Registration exceeded any other year that we've had before," an organizer said. "We've broken new records, but people come along with their families and all the fans."

Classes start as young as four-years-old and this is the first time the festival has returned to the Fresno area since 2015.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
