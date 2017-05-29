NEWS

Deadly Hit & Run in Madera County

A deadly hit and run is under investigation is underway in Madera County.
Sheriff's deputies were called to Avenue 9 and Road 38 for a suspicious man in roadway.

When the deputy arrived at around 4:30 a.m. he saw a man dead in the road and a vehicle driving away.
Officials believe that was the second vehicle to hit the man and that he was already dead at the time.
That driver is cooperating with the investigation.

A search is now on for the first driver that hit and killed the man.
Avenue 9 was closed in the area of road 38 for this investigation.
