Deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler

Fresno Co Sheriffs confirm officer involved shooting in Minkler...180 at Piedra shut down for investigation pic.twitter.com/kaV4qzMmie — Brianna Ruffalo (@BriannaABC30) May 4, 2017

Hwy. 180 closed at Piedra due to Officer involved shooting @ABC30 @BriannaABC30 pic.twitter.com/e9wdsnEG1b — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) May 4, 2017

Highway 180 is closed between Reed Avenue and Piedra Road.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is involved in a shooting on Highway 180 near Piedra Road in Fresno County.At this time, it is unknown if the suspect or the deputy sustained any injuries.Action News has a crew on the way and will provide more details as they become available.