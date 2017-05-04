NEWS

Deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler

EMBED </>More News Videos

Highway 180 is closed between Reed Avenue and Piedra Road. (Brianna Ruffalo)

Highway 180 is closed between Reed Avenue and Piedra Road.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is involved in a shooting on Highway 180 near Piedra Road in Fresno County.

At this time, it is unknown if the suspect or the deputy sustained any injuries.


Action News has a crew on the way and will provide more details as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsdeputy-involved shootingofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingMinklerCentervilleFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
The Note: Obamacare 'repeal and replace' will not repeal and probably not replace
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
Trump signs executive order to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy
One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Fire destroys abandoned building in Central Fresno
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced
Los Banos authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Show More
Police looking for woman seen in surveillance video damaging government vehicle
Man arrested in Madera County after threatening to shoot someone over spilled coffee
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
Fresno State warning students and staff after a student tests positive for meningitis
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy
One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
More Video