Deputy involved shooting in Central Fresno

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy opened fire on a suspect near Terrace Avenue and Bond Street, near Clinton Avenue and First Street. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy fired on a suspect near Terrace Avenue and Bond Street, near Clinton Avenue and First Street.



The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Deputies say a man was shot. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but his condition is unknown at this time.

Terrace Avenue and Bond Street are closed due to the investigation.

