Deputy involved shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy fired on a suspect near Terrace Avenue and Bond Street, near Clinton Avenue and First Street.
Per FCSO watch commander: deputies were responding to an unknown 911 call. Says no signs of a break in. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iGP4WdsNzC— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) January 30, 2017
The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Deputies say a man was shot. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but his condition is unknown at this time.
Terrace Avenue and Bond Street are closed due to the investigation.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.