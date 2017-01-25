NEWS

Did you receive this robocall from Caribbean Cruise Lines? You could get $500

EMBED </>More News Videos

Consumers can receive up to $500 dollars per robocall in a class action lawsuit settled by Caribbean Cruise Lines. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Consumers can receive up to $500 dollars per robocall in a class action lawsuit settled by Caribbean Cruise Lines.

The telemarketing campaign offered a free two-day cruise for taking a 30 second political survey between August 2011 and August 2012. Upon answering the questions from a company claiming to be by Political Opinions of America, participants were transferred to a live telemarketer who sold cruises, travel packages, timeshares and room upgrades.

Lawyers say not only was the free cruise not actually free, Political Opinions Of America was not a real company.

Consumers have until February first to sign up for the class action settlement. A database has been set up so people can check to see if their phone number was on the call list.
Click here to find out if your number is on the call list
Related Topics:
newssettlementlawsuitclass action lawsuitscam
Load Comments
NEWS
Dow Hits 20K at Open
Trump Vows Probe of Voter Fraud After Alleging, Without Evidence, Millions of Illegal Votes Cast
Trump May Suspend Some Immigration From Iraq, 6 Other Countries: Sources
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
More News
Top Stories
Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
Fresno Police officer crashes in Clovis while responding to call
Trump Vows Probe of Voter Fraud After Alleging, Without Evidence, Millions of Illegal Votes Cast
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
Show More
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
Water experts monitoring effects of recharged Fresno County waterways
Police say suspect holds bank employee hostage during botched robbery in Northwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
More Video