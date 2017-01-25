Consumers can receive up to $500 dollars per robocall in a class action lawsuit settled by Caribbean Cruise Lines.The telemarketing campaign offered a free two-day cruise for taking a 30 second political survey between August 2011 and August 2012. Upon answering the questions from a company claiming to be by Political Opinions of America, participants were transferred to a live telemarketer who sold cruises, travel packages, timeshares and room upgrades.Lawyers say not only was the free cruise not actually free, Political Opinions Of America was not a real company.Consumers have until February first to sign up for the class action settlement. A database has been set up so people can check to see if their phone number was on the call list.