TULARE COUNTY

Dinuba police on high alert after string of shootings across city

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three shootings within a week of each other have Dinuba investigators scrambling to solve cases that may or may not be gang-related. (KFSN)

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dinuba residents are on high alert after a string of shootings within a matter of days.

Three shootings within a week of each other have Dinuba investigators scrambling to solve cases that may or may not be gang-related.

"The gangs are everywhere," Lt. Abel Iriarte of the Dinuba Police Department said. "They migrate to the small communities a lot because they're being chased out by the larger agencies, but there are gang problems throughout the whole Valley."

Sunday night, police were called to the 200 block of south J street near Dinuba High to reports of shots fired. They found a 19-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

"That person was taken to an area hospital and they appear to be recovering," Iriarte said. "Gang relation has not been ruled out yet, but we're not a hundred percent sure."

Remnants of police caution tape remain near East Golden Way and College Avenue after 21-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez was gunned down Friday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

The family has set up a memorial on their front porch, and authorities do not believe there is a connection to the other two shootings.

"As far as we know there is no correlation at this time," Iriarte said.

And last week, police responded to the Safari Club Restaurant to find a man in his early 20s had been shot during a fist fight. According to authorities, all three incidents do not appear to be related to each other.

"The citizens are safe," Iriarte said. "The Dinuba Police Department is protecting them. These are not random incidents. These incidents are within their own selves, not somebody out here running around do these crimes."

The suspects in all three cases remain at large, police ask you to call 591-TIP1 if you have any information.
Related Topics:
newstulare countyshootingDinuba
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Valley Raiders fans react to Vegas move
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Porterville, USGS says
Authorities investigating homicide in Dinuba after man shot dead
Disney and other organizations partner up to promote reading, donate books to Tulare School District
More tulare county
NEWS
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
More News
Top Stories
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Merced County sales tax increase to take effect in April
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
NFL owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
Authorities search for missing "at risk" man near Clovis
Show More
3 Fresno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
House intel chair on WH grounds day before briefing Trump on alleged surveillance
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
Suspect in Southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured is family member, authorities say
More News
Top Video
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
Valley Raiders fans react to Vegas move
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
More Video