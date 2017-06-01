FRESNO

Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Kori Muhammad refused to go quietly as deputies escorted him back to jail. His attorney said a report just in revealed his client is incompetent. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kori Muhammad refused to go quietly as deputies escorted him back to jail. His attorney said a report just in revealed his client is incompetent.

"This doctor did spend some time with Mr. Muhammad, as well as review historical documents, as well as aspects of the case, including police reports and others," said Richard Beshwate, Muhammad's attorney.

Prosecutor Brian Hutchins is now getting another expert to review the case and talk with Muhammad to make a separate analysis. If the second psychological review comes back with a different conclusion, a judge or jury trial could ultimately determine his competency.

Beshwate doesn't want to talk specifics about what the findings in the report are but we did ask about his client's bizarre courtroom behavior.

"I'm not commenting on anything that he has to say, I know that he is struggling with mental health issues."

Criminal proceedings have been suspended until a conclusion is reached. Muhammad will be back in court next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingcourt casefresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Hundreds of people at the Fresno Adult School are celebrating their graduation
A Valley couple's hobby creating jewelry dishes turns into full-fledged business
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
City of Fresno and Fresno Unified creating spaces for kids to swim during summer
More fresno
NEWS
Philippine resort shooting suspect has killed himself, police say
Milling plant explosion kills 2 in Wisconsin
Russian banker brushes off questions about meeting with Jared Kushner
Trump withdrawing US from Paris Climate Agreement but open to returning
More News
Top Stories
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Senator Feinstein visits Central Valley, criticizes President's decision to dump climate change policies
Philippine resort shooting suspect has killed himself, police say
City leaders in Chowchilla planning for future with major development project
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
Show More
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno
Fresno Unified teachers say they are nowhere closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
More News
Top Video
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Your Weekend
Hundreds of people at the Fresno Adult School are celebrating their graduation
More Video