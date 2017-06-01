Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial

Kori Muhammad refused to go quietly as deputies escorted him back to jail. His attorney said a report just in revealed his client is incompetent."This doctor did spend some time with Mr. Muhammad, as well as review historical documents, as well as aspects of the case, including police reports and others," said Richard Beshwate, Muhammad's attorney.Prosecutor Brian Hutchins is now getting another expert to review the case and talk with Muhammad to make a separate analysis. If the second psychological review comes back with a different conclusion, a judge or jury trial could ultimately determine his competency.Beshwate doesn't want to talk specifics about what the findings in the report are but we did ask about his client's bizarre courtroom behavior."I'm not commenting on anything that he has to say, I know that he is struggling with mental health issues."Criminal proceedings have been suspended until a conclusion is reached. Muhammad will be back in court next month.