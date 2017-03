The fire happened at the Pepper Tree Apartments on Pontiac Way near Clark. Firefighters arrived to find two units with heavy smoke and flames.No one was hurt, but officials believe someone may have been there."Since there's no power or gas, it's one of those things we presume that there is or was somebody in those units," said Batt. Chief Javier Lara, Fresno Fire Department.Crews do not have a cause for the fire at this time.