Dog tossed out window, falls 7 stories to death during argument in New York

(Photo/Google Maps)

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens --
A man who allegedly threw his girlfriend's dog off the balcony to its death during an ongoing dispute in Queens is being sought by police.

The incident happened Friday night at an apartment on 40th Road between Prince Street and Main Street in Flushing.

Investigators said the 35-year-old man grabbed the small dog during an argument and chucked it from her seventh floor balcony.

The man then went downstairs, picked up the dead dog, and walked away with it, officials said.

Detectives are looking to question him.

The woman was not injured during the dispute.
New York
