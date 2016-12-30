  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FRESNO

Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno Police investigated 39 homicides in 2016, half of them being gang-related. Only this year, crimes of passion led to several deaths in Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno is finishing out the year with one fewer homicide than last year. But there's been a dramatic increase in murders this year that are domestic violence related.

Seven people were killed this year by a person who they once loved. These homicides are often the most personal and violent.

Fresno Police investigated 39 homicides in 2016, half of them being gang-related. Only this year, crimes of passion led to several deaths in Fresno. Every one of them violent and was solved.

"Six of those have actually been some sort of dating relationship whether it be a husband or wife, long-term boyfriend, girlfriend, ex-boyfriend, girlfriend, ex-wife, ex-husband," Lt. Dave Madrigal with the Fresno Police Department explained.

In one unusual case earlier this month on Shields and Maple Avenues, detectives say a domestic violence victim turned the tables on her boyfriend and, from what it appears, killed him in self-defense.

Forty-one percent of Fresno homicides remain unsolved, many of these involve tight-lipped bystanders and uncooperative gang members.

"Sometimes even the victim's family, or even witnesses on the street, may be afraid to come forward due to fear of retaliation," Madrigal explained. "Because they know the violence. They know the history behind the gangs."

The year began in tragedy for one family on New Years Day. In the middle of the afternoon, Gurcharan Singh was stabbed to death while working at the Shields Express Market on West and Shields Avenues. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras, but, so far, police have not been able to identify or arrest the suspect.

Police say much of their success in solving homicides largely depends on tips from the community. Information can lead to justice. Detectives hope the new year, will bring new leads to those who want to start the new year by clearing their conscience.

Detectives say they do have suspects in several unsolved murders, they just need to collect additional evidence to submit cases to the district attorney that end in prosecutions.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationfresno police departmentfresnodomestic violenceFresno
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Exercise and better budgeting top New Year resolutions across the Valley
Doctors warn flu season picking up early across Fresno
Central Fresno apartment fire leaves 12 without a home
Flames engulf Northwest Fresno home
More fresno
NEWS
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
Arizona Man Claims Police Brutality After Body Camera Captures Officer Pushing Him
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
More News
Top Stories
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Deputies discover indoor pot grow in Winton after house fire
Doctors warn flu season picking up early across Fresno
Porterville Police to add new K-9 unit, make much-needed renovations thanks to anonymous donation
Show More
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
Flames engulf Northwest Fresno home
Central Fresno apartment fire leaves 12 without a home
Madera family loses everything, including their dog, in house fire, but say they are staying strong
More News
Top Video
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Porterville Police to add new K-9 unit, make much-needed renovations thanks to anonymous donation
Deputies discover indoor pot grow in Winton after house fire
More Video