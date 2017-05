A massive gang sweep, dubbed 'Operation Scrapbook,' is underway in the north valley.Members of the Sureno criminal street gang are being targeted in this multi-agency operation.SWAT teams from Merced, Fresno and Clovis are among the agencies taking part.The district attorney says, 47 search warrants and 51 arrest warrants are being served. Guns, drugs, and cash are also being taken off the streets.