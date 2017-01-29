Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in southeast Fresno

Fresno police say a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning is now a homicide investigation.Multiple callers reported hearing gunfire near east Lane and Willow Avenues. Inside an apartment complex, officers found a man in his 40s who was injured.Paramedics took him to the hospital but he later died."We have developed information. We do have leads," Lt. Steve Card with the Fresno Police Department said. "We have determined a motive, but we have not ruled out that it may be gang-related."Investigators spent several hours processing the scene and officers say it's still too early to release suspect vehicle information.