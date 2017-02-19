Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in Visalia

A drive-by shooting late Saturday left one person dead in Visalia.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Leslie Avenue near Prospect and Mooney Boulevard. Investigators say several people were leaving a house party when a vehicle drove by and opened fire.Two men were hit and were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. One of the victims was shot in the chest and later died from their injuries.Police say the second victim is expected to survive.Investigators are now questioning witnesses to help track down the suspects.