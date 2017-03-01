FRESNO

Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three people, including two Fresno Police officers, were taken to the hospital after a fender bender in the Tower District. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Three people, including two Fresno Police officers, were taken to the hospital after a fender bender in the Tower District.

The crash happened near Olive and Golden State just after ten last night. Police say a 2003 Honda Civic rear ended a Fresno Police car.

Investigators have not said how fast the Honda was going at the time. However, when additional officers arrived to help, they say the driver of the Honda did get out and was stumbling. Police say the driver was under the influence.

"Both officers did sustain injuries. They complained of neck pain. If you see the car, it's pretty significant, the Honda Civic, the front end is pretty smashed in. So it was significant speeds that it struck," said Lt. Stephen Viveros, Fresno Police.

Both officers and the driver of the Honda were taken to the hospital.
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentdui crashfresno police departmentfresnoFresno - Tower DistrictFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
Attorney for accused Fresno State serial groper claims client was framed during identification process
Fresno woman wins Starbucks for Life contest
Officials give update on Downtown Mural project
More fresno
NEWS
Celebrities, other public figures react to Trump's joint address
Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
Police: Louisiana man filmed woman having sex with dog
More News
Top Stories
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
PG&E changing the way they do billing, which may mean higher rates for some
Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
Attorney for accused Fresno State serial groper claims client was framed during identification process
Show More
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized; NTSB on scene
Fresno County asks for aid to help with emergency declaration focusing on Tranquillity levees
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
PG&E changing the way they do billing, which may mean higher rates for some
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
More Video