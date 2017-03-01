Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say

Three people, including two Fresno Police officers, were taken to the hospital after a fender bender in the Tower District.The crash happened near Olive and Golden State just after ten last night. Police say a 2003 Honda Civic rear ended a Fresno Police car.Investigators have not said how fast the Honda was going at the time. However, when additional officers arrived to help, they say the driver of the Honda did get out and was stumbling. Police say the driver was under the influence."Both officers did sustain injuries. They complained of neck pain. If you see the car, it's pretty significant, the Honda Civic, the front end is pretty smashed in. So it was significant speeds that it struck," said Lt. Stephen Viveros, Fresno Police.Both officers and the driver of the Honda were taken to the hospital.