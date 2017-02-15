U.S. & WORLD

Drug catapult, 47 lbs of marijana discovered at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a catapult used to launch drugs over the United States-Mexico border near Douglas, Ariz., was found on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
TUCSON, Ariz. --
A border fence in Arizona apparently didn't deter drug smugglers on the Mexico side. Instead, they just installed a catapult to fling bundles of marijuana over the fence and into the United States, officials say.

Border Patrol agents in the area of the Douglas Port of Entry, southeast of Tucson, on Feb. 10 noticed a few people on the south side of the fence who ran away as the agents approached.

As they got closer, the agents discovered a catapult set up and attached to the Mexico side of the border fence. They scoured the area and found two bundles that contained a combined 47 pounds of marijuana.

The U.S. Border Patrol agents dismantled the catapult system and it was seized by Mexican officials.

The U.S. agents seized the marijuana.

No arrests were reported.
Related Topics:
newsdrugillegal drugsmarijuanaborder patrolmexicou.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA
Texas mom saves kids as tornado lifts mobile home
Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
How to say "I love you" around the world.
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel officials would be 'game changer,' GOP senator says
Russian aircraft buzzed US Navy ship 3 times in a day
More News
Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run in East Central Fresno
Signature drive held by radio station in Fresno to ask mayor to not make city a sanctuary city
Man arrested after allegedly attacking and killing woman at power plant near Malaga
Russian aircraft buzzed US Navy ship 3 times in a day
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: sources
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel officials would be 'game changer,' GOP senator says
Person taken to hospital after stabbing in Northeast Fresno
Show More
5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia
Fresno police arrest suspects accused of 3 day crime spree involving 9 businesses
California dams lagging behind inspection schedules
Crews working to prevent creeks from overflowing in Merced County
Authorities lift mandatory evacuation order for those living below the Oroville Dam
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos