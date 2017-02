A suspected drunk driver swerved off the road and crashed into a restaurant in Visalia.Officers say, around 2 a.m. Monday, a car spun out on Caldwell, just west of Mooney Boulevard. The vehicle hopped a curb and went through a window at Chapala Mexican Restaurant.Police say the driver lost control, due to the wet weather and he may have been under the influence of alcohol. No one was hurt and there's no word yet on the extent of the damage.