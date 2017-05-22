Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning

Inside Neng Thao's home, his parents are heartbroken and reeling from the pain of losing their youngest son.

Neng Thao had a bright future ahead of him, set to graduate high school with top honors and heading to UC Berkeley in the fall. But it was all tragically cut short.