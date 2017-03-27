FRESNO

EECU warning members of phone scam to get personal information

EMBED </>More News Videos

Educational Employees Credit Union posted a warning to members of scammers texting and calling them while pretending to be the bank. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thieves are targeting some Central Valley residents who are members of the Educational Employees Credit Union.

The scammers are sending some of its members a text, informing them that they need call immediately regarding their account.

"I seen it on Facebook, so I was pretty worried about it, you know," EECU member Pao Moua said.

Educational Employees Credit Union posted a warning to members of scammers texting and calling them while pretending to be the bank.

"It looks like it is from the bank too," Moua said.

The call-back number is a recorded message, alerting members that there is a problem with their account and requires them to call and give up their card number or personal information.

"You trust your bank a lot, you know," Moua said. "And sometimes when they call, you just automatically blurt it out."

The EECU says it is dealing with a handful of these cases. It notes though that typically if there is a problem with an account, the account member is usually the first to call the bank and not the other way around.

But if they do call, the credit union says there are certain things they would never do.

"We wouldn't ask a card number, for your pin," the bank said. "We wouldn't ask for anything that is private to you."

The Better Business Bureau said this scam is also targeting non-bank members as well, and spokesperson Kayleena Speakman says thieves are doing it at a time when they know people are getting money.

"We see it a lot," she said. "They always say it's tax season, AKA fraud season, so be on the lookout."

Moua is planning to do just that, and he already has a plan in place if he becomes the next potential victim of this fraudulent scheme.

"If they do call me, I probably just hang up and call my bank back to see if they really did need something," he said.

And the bank says you should do just that. The number that was used to send out those texts is now disconnected, but the BBB says it does not mean thieves won't get another number and do the exact same thing."
Related Topics:
newsscambankfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation
More fresno
NEWS
Japan avalanche kills young mountaineers, instructor
House intel chair won't step aside in Russia investigation
Trump tweets Russia probe 'hoax,' rails against Clintons
A timeline of Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping claims
More News
Top Stories
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Merced County sales tax increase to take effect in April
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
NFL owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas
Central Unified students receive scholarship in remembrance of Janessa Ramirez
Authorities search for missing "at risk" man near Clovis
Show More
Dinuba police on high alert after string of shootings across city
3 Fresno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
House intel chair on WH grounds day before briefing Trump on alleged surveillance
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 03/27/17
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Gun ties suspect to murder, but defense says police planted it
Valley Raiders fans react to Vegas move
More Video