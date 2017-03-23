NEWS

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim

This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

NEW YORK --
U.S. prosecutors and lawyers for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman are sparring over jail conditions that the lawyers claim are so stressful he's hallucinating about music.

The claim was contained in a defense filing last week that asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to order Guzman released from an ultra high-security wing of a Manhattan jail that's housed alleged terrorists and mobsters, and be allowed in the general inmate population and receive more visitors.

The government fired back on Tuesday by arguing that the tough conditions - known as Special Administrative Measures - are appropriate for someone who escaped twice from prison in Mexico, including once through a mile-long tunnel dug to the shower in his cell. Prosecutors said that even while he was behind bars in Mexico, Guzman used coded messages, bribes and other means to control his Sinaloa cartel and orchestrate his breakouts.

"Indeed, if there were ever a case warranting SAMs, it is this one," prosecutors said.

Guzman, 59, was brought to the United States in January to face charges that he oversaw a multi-billion dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings.

Since then, he's has been locked in his windowless cell for 23 hours a day with only a radio for company, the defense papers said. His jailers also have violated his constitutional rights by barring him from seeing or speaking on the phone with his wife, so she can help him decide whether to hire a new lawyer, they argued.

An anxiety disorder that began during his imprisonment in Mexico has worsened to the point where he "has difficulty breathing and suffers from a sore throat and headaches," the papers said. "He has recently been experiencing auditory hallucinations, complaining of hearing music in his cell even when his radio is turned off."

Prosecutors denied that the conditions are overly harsh. Guzman, they said, has the largest cell on the block with a frosted window that lets in sunlight and has lengthy visits by a legal team that's trying to teach him to read and speak English.

And they said there's an explanation for the music in his ears: An examination by a jail psychologist "revealed that the defendant had merely been hearing sound from a radio that a staff member . had been playing."

Guzman is due back in federal court in Brooklyn on May 5.
Related Topics:
newsel chapodrugsjailu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House delays health care vote after failing to reach deal
PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the terror attack in Great Britain
ANALYSIS: Trump's dealmaking reputation at stake in health care push
Police identify suspected London attacker as UK native
House intel chair apologizes for briefing White House before ranking member
More News
Top Stories
Vote to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' delayed in House
Spying claim by Rep Devin Nunes renews fight over Russia probe
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
Police identify suspected London attacker as UK native
IS group claims responsibility for London car, knife attack
British police arrest 7 in connection with London attack
Show More
Police looking for suspects after shooting in Central Fresno left man in critical condition
Tulare residents describe golf course as war zone after thunderstorm uproots trees
Rep. Nunes: Trump communications may have been 'monitored'
Police treating deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno as a homicide
5 people dead in London attack including 1 police officer, attacker; 40 injured
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos