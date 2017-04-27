TULARE COUNTY

Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says

Investigators say, a struggle with the 19-year-old suspect inside the home led up to the death. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says an elderly woman found dead during the arrest of a prowler actually died from a "life ending cardiac event."

Investigators say, a struggle with the 19-year-old suspect inside the home led up to the death. Deputies arrested Bernardo Renova as he was leaving the home. They say he was spotted by several people, prowling the neighborhood.

Renovo remains in custody, facing murder charges. The victim, Mary Doris Stief, was 83.

Late Monday night, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office received numerous calls about a prowler in a neighborhood on west Addie Avenue, southwest of Tulare.

