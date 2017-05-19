Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2012021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters have been working throughout the night to get a handle on a fast moving wildfire burning near Coalinga

Firefighters have been working throughout the night to get a handle on a fast moving wildfire burning near Coalinga.In less than 24 hours this fire has exploded from 150 acres to 8,200, threatening 15 structures. The latest numbers show containment has increased to 40 percent containment. An evacuation center us been set up at West Hills College.Firefighters Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties have just arrived early Friday morning -- just part of the support coming in from firefighters throughout the state.Ridge after ridge, fire crews dove into the heart of the Elm Fire. The bulldozers and smoke guiding crews to ground zero.The wind carried the smell of blackened earth across the rugged safari. As they worked, firefighters mulled over how the ground this year seemed even drier than the year before."The grass is a lot taller," Jeremiah Wittwer with CAL FIRE said. "It's cured on the west side of Fresno County, so our fires are growing a lot more rapidly."To get to the flames, firefighters had to conquer the rough terrain. Sometimes it felt like the odds were insurmountable."The retardant from the air tankers, the fire is able to jump them, so we're chasing the wind all night," Wittwer explained.After just burning for a few hours, the fire is close to claiming the title of largest in Fresno County this year. It's one folks in town aren't going to forget."It started getting bigger and bigger," resident Trinadad Nunez explained. "By the time we got home, the hills were ablaze."So far this year, Fresno County leads the state in the total amount of area burned - 9,000 more acres compared to this time last year."I can't imagine this summer how bad it's going to be," Nunez said.But just like every wildfire before this one, "not having the water, with the heat coming in, all of this is dying off," explained Wittwer.As the sun set and the winds died down, the tide began to turn in favor of the firefighters. They're warming up for the first of many long nights for a summer that's gearing up to be more menacing than the ones before.