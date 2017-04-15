NEWS

117-year-old Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at her home in Italy

Emma Morano, 117 years old, blows candles in the day of her birthday in Verbania, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

ROME --
An Italian doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world's oldest person, has died in her home in northern Italy.

Dr. Carlo Bava told The Associated Press by telephone that Morano's caretaker called him to say the woman had passed away Saturday afternoon while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He says "she thanked me and held my hand" as usual.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldobituary
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tax Day protesters across US demand Trump release tax returns
Mumps outbreak in Texas reaches 23-year high
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
North Korea's attempted missile launch explodes on liftoff, U.S. officials say
More News
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
US: North Korean missile explodes on launch
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Show More
Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos