Emotional day in court for family of man killed in 2013 crash caused by suspect running from police

It was an emotional day in court for the family of Earnest Grant who was killed in a crash caused by Walter McDaniel in 2013."What you took from us wasn't just a person, he was our life, you can't give me that back," said Grant's sister.McDaniel was charged with murder of 55-year-old Grant after crashing into him while running from the police in a stolen vehicle in 2013.McDaniel had a warrant for an arrest in Madera County earlier that same year based on six felony charges from a DUI accident, but it is still unclear why Madera County Jail never picked him up. He arrived to his sentencing with a letter asking for forgiveness from Grant's family."When I wake up in the morning I will always feel the guilt and the remorse."Through tears, Grant's sister, niece, and widow stood to share some final words with McDaniel."You taking him from me was the hardest thing of my life," said Grant's niece.Grant's sister said, "I pray every day to forgive you, I pray in my heart to forgive you, but I don't know if I can right now."While Grant's sister is struggling with forgiveness, his widow said although Grant was everything to her she can forgive McDaniel."I know you didn't mean to kill him, your use of narcotics led to it. I have no harsh words for you and I do forgive you."McDaniel was sentenced to 37 years and eight months to life in prison."I think this is the first step to closure that they've been able to make since this case began, it's been going on for quite a long time and I think today is a way for them to move forward as a family," said William Terrence, Senior Deputy District Attorney.