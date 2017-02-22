FRESNO COUNTY

Evacuation lifted in Clovis after a gas leak

A car struck a gas line at a county building causing the evacuation of 120 people on Wednesday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Authorities say a car struck a gas line at a county building causing the evacuation of 120 people on Wednesday morning.

PG&E crews were able to fix a gas leak at a county building at Pontiac Way and Peach Avenue in Clovis.

Those evacuated have returned to work.

