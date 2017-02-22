Evacuation lifted in Clovis after a gas leak

PG&E crews at county building in Clovis after a car struck a gas main. 120 ppl, evacuated for an hour, now returning to work. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/s6ikUggniE — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 22, 2017

Authorities say a car struck a gas line at a county building causing the evacuation of 120 people on Wednesday morning.PG&E crews were able to fix a gas leak at a county building at Pontiac Way and Peach Avenue in Clovis.Those evacuated have returned to work.