EXCLUSIVE: Firefighters caring for 3 children left at Texas station

Police have a real mystery on their hands after three children were dropped off at a Houston fire station overnight.A woman showed up with the children at Fire Station 69 off the West Sam Houston Parkway around 1am.Houston police said the woman found the three kids abandoned inside an apartment unit on Lakeside Estates Drive.Investigators said the woman found the three children, ages 2, 4 and 6, all alone. The identity of their parents is not known right now.The woman who found the children called child protective services, and was told to take the children to the fire station, according to HPD.Eyewitness News cameras were there as firefighters showed love and care for the children, just before they went to a hospital.The children are said to be in good condition, and are now resting in the care of CPS.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.