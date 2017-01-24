U.S. & WORLD

EXCLUSIVE: Firefighters caring for 3 children left at Texas station
Firefighters are caring for three children left at a Houston fire station overnight

HOUSTON --
Police have a real mystery on their hands after three children were dropped off at a Houston fire station overnight.

A woman showed up with the children at Fire Station 69 off the West Sam Houston Parkway around 1am.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3 children found outside Houston fire station
Firefighters have a mystery on their hands after a woman leaves three kids at the front door of an HFD firehouse overnight



Houston police said the woman found the three kids abandoned inside an apartment unit on Lakeside Estates Drive.

Investigators said the woman found the three children, ages 2, 4 and 6, all alone. The identity of their parents is not known right now.

The woman who found the children called child protective services, and was told to take the children to the fire station, according to HPD.

Eyewitness News cameras were there as firefighters showed love and care for the children, just before they went to a hospital.

Three children found abandoned taken to fire station



The children are said to be in good condition, and are now resting in the care of CPS.

