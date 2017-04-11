Expert says multiple traumas present in 9-month-old who was allegedly killed by father in Merced County

Andrew Sanchez is facing several charges after allegedly killing his son, Maddix Ramsour, back in 2015.Sanchez claims his son fell off the bed during his diaper change.Dr. Bennet Omalu, a chief medical examiner for San Joaquin County, is also the neuropathologist who examined Ramsour's brain, eyes, and spine after he died in 2015.In court Dr. Omalu said he was contacted by the forensic pathologist involved in the case. After examining Ramsour's brain, he explained he found a "constellation of the multiple traumas were present"Dr. Omalu describes several instances of brain trauma, including bilateral and retinal hemorrhaging. He said he believes this type of force can be induced by an adult and said the allegation the child fell from a mattress onto a carpeted floor is implausible-- if not impossible.Dr. Omalu, portrayed by Will Smith in the 2016 movie "Concussion," is credited with rocking the NFL by identifying chronic traumatic encephalopathy-- a brain trauma afflicting many former NFL players.When questioned on Ramsour's case, they ask Dr. Omalu if he read reports prior to examining the brain, he responded that his opinions are not dependent on someone else's and that his opinion is purely based on science.Sanchez faces murder and child abuse charges, attorneys expect closing arguments next week.