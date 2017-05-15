PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial

Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
President Donald Trump Vice President Mike Pence met with Sergeant Rod Lucas' family at a ceremony in Washington D.C. on Monday.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the service held at the U.S. Capitol building to honor the 118 officers who died in the line of duty last year. One of those recognized was Fresno County Sheriff's Sergeant Rod Lucas. His name is now engraved in the granite wall of the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Sheriff Margaret Mims and Deputy Frankie Barba escorted Sgt. Lucas' wife at the ceremony. Lucas' children, parents, colleagues and friends were also in attendance. Afterwards, both President Trump and Vice President Pence met with two of Sgt. Lucas' kids, Elijah and Gianna.
