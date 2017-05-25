FRESNO

Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

It is a crime, family and friends fear, might never be solved. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is a crime, family and friends fear, might never be solved.

"Whoever you are, just come forward," said Rudy Villa, victim's friend.

A father of six was hit by a car Sunday morning-- now a cross on the Figarden Loop signifies where Robert Pame took his last breathe. Michele Kruse was his wife of 17 years.

"Just trying to hold it together for the kids and everyone else."

Kruse said her husband was walking home from a party.

"I was on the phone with him when it happened."

Kruse had found him a ride home and she said he was walking to meet her friend when the line went silent.

"It's upsetting more and harder because I know in my heart that the last words were trying to get him home."

Kruse's friend later identified Pame by his clothing, but police still haven't identified a suspect.

"Whoever did this-- should have at least stopped. Somebody's got to know. Somebody has had to seen the damage from the car, to have seen something," said Kruse.

"If it was an accident or whatever the case may be just come forward. Clean your conscience-- you know a lot of people are hurting; friends, family," said Villa.
Related Topics:
newshit and runvigiltraffic fatalitiesfresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian
Local Fresno restaurant chain hoping the community will help them help the Poverello House
Fresno residents to see an increased police presence throughout the city in the coming year
Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan makes progress toward recovery after Fresno County Jail shooting
More fresno
NEWS
Republican cited for misdemeanor assault after alleged run-in with reporter
President Trump to meet leaders of NATO, which he once called 'obsolete'
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
More News
Top Stories
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
GOP hopeful charged with misdemeanor assault
Friends, Visalia nurse, rescue woman after near-drowning
Fresno County Sheriff's Office closes Kings River until further notice
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
SUV collides into Fresno Fire Department Headquarters
Show More
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Man killed in Fresno hit and run crash
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison
More News
Top Video
One lane reopens on Highway 99 in Madera County after big rig crashes, catches fire
Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian
Friends, Visalia nurse, rescue woman after near-drowning
Local Fresno restaurant chain hoping the community will help them help the Poverello House
More Video