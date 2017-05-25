Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno

It is a crime, family and friends fear, might never be solved."Whoever you are, just come forward," said Rudy Villa, victim's friend.A father of six was hit by a car Sunday morning-- now a cross on the Figarden Loop signifies where Robert Pame took his last breathe. Michele Kruse was his wife of 17 years."Just trying to hold it together for the kids and everyone else."Kruse said her husband was walking home from a party."I was on the phone with him when it happened."Kruse had found him a ride home and she said he was walking to meet her friend when the line went silent."It's upsetting more and harder because I know in my heart that the last words were trying to get him home."Kruse's friend later identified Pame by his clothing, but police still haven't identified a suspect."Whoever did this-- should have at least stopped. Somebody's got to know. Somebody has had to seen the damage from the car, to have seen something," said Kruse."If it was an accident or whatever the case may be just come forward. Clean your conscience-- you know a lot of people are hurting; friends, family," said Villa.