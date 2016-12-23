Family dealing with loss after hit and run crash kills Visalia woman

A sidewalk full of messages written in chalk decorated with hearts lit up by hope that a mother's death will not go forgotten."This is really, really, really hard on us right now, it's unexpected, it's hard, super hard on us," said Teresa Romero, victim's daughter.Romero said her family just buried her sister on Tuesday-- a day later, her mother, 67-year-old Beatrice Ramos was driving home. Officers said she was making a left turn off Dinuba Blvd when a pickup truck plowed into her, slamming her car into another vehicle."I kind of crawled up into the passenger seat through the window, it was little broken, I was about face to face with her and I just started talking to her a little bit," said Joshua Woltring, tried helping the victim.Woltring was working at Taco Bell when he saw the smoke.At Thursday's candlelight vigil Woltring provided a small source of comfort. Letting the family know he was there, to keep her company when the driver who hit her ran away."I was actually debating, do I chase him or help her, and I was like, well I'll let the cops deal with him. She looks like she needs more help anyway, she was kind of just slumped over."Family members said Ramos was a kind and loving soul-- dedicating most of her life to helping women suffering from drug abuse and addiction."She helped a lot of women that way, a lot a lot, she had a heart for the lost," said Romero.Like the driver the family hopes will come forward and find it in his heart to accept responsibility."If he is out there and he sees this, she has a family that really cares about her and just do the right thing and turn yourself in," said Romero.Visalia police said they have impounded the pickup truck and are checking with the registered owner to see what happened that night.