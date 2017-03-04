FRESNO

Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno

Family members say 55-year-old Gina Pino was shot by her husband inside their home in Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family members say 55-year-old Gina Pino was shot and killed by her husband Saturday morning before taking his own life.

The shooting happened on Normal Avenue and Mayfair Boulevard around 2 a.m. in Central Fresno.

The victim's daughter says it was her stepfather who shot her mom before shooting himself. While injured from her wound, Pino still managed to pick up the phone and call 911.

"She has now hung up, we got her back on the land line, she keeps insisting she is by herself. She says there is a pillow but she is also speaking inaudibly. She is going to lay back down," police dispatchers described in a recording.

What is even more chilling is that Pino's daughter Monica Clark heard the rounds of fire. She lives right next door and just feet away from where her mom was fighting for her life on the bedroom floor.

"I heard a pop and a scream," she said.

About five minutes later Clark saw flashing lights outside her window.

"I ran outside, and I called my mom because they were going inside her apartment complex," she recalled.

Clark got no answer. Police later confirmed to her that they responding to the unit her mom lives in. And after waiting outside, she was faced with a reality that she was not prepared to see.

"I saw them dragging my mom out," Clark said. "I guess she was on a blanket or a sheet, just dragging her to the front door to the sidewalk."

Pino, a mother of three and grandmother of 14, died on the way to the hospital. Clark says she was a kind person who always reached out to help other people, and she has no idea why her stepfather would take her life.

"They've had their fights, but he would just get mad and leave," she said. "And I did not think it would ever escalate to where he shot her and then shot himself."
