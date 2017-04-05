FRESNO COUNTY

Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home

A heartwarming reunion for a woman and her parrot; in less than 24 hours the parrot was stolen, sold, and returned home. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
A heartwarming reunion for a woman and her parrot; in less than 24 hours the parrot was stolen, sold, and returned home. Delia Torres credits social media for his return.

Earlier Tuesday, an empty stand without a cage was all that was left of Pepito the parrot.

"I look through the rooms saying, 'Pepito, Pepito,' looking for him all over. No they took him-- that's when I started crying," said Delia.

Delia found a ladder near her back window Monday. She said her door was slightly open and she saw her TV was gone, but her eye went straight to the corner where her beloved parrot Pepito was missing.

At the time Delia had no idea who would target her, but her son thought the thieves might sell the trained parrot.

"When he would get mad at my mom he wouldn't call her mom he would call her Delia. When he was happy he'd say mom," said Robert Torres, Delia's son.

They were right-- family members said someone bought the bird from the thief for $100. The new owners recognized him from social media posts and reunited Delia with her beloved pet.

For Delia a happy ending to a very stressful 24 hours.
