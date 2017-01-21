Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno

Family members of a murder victim are hoping someone will come forward with information about the deadly beating.Last weekend, police say Richard Juarez was savagely beaten and left for dead in his central Fresno neighborhood. The victim was found lying in the street Sunday afternoon.It's where loved ones held a vigil Saturday afternoon near Chestnut and Washington Avenues to find healing and hope."This is what he would want, right where it happened," Juarez' step dad Elliott Murray said. "To glorify God in this neighborhood and to pray for whomever the perpetrator is and that they get convicted upon their hearts to want to turn themselves in."Juarez was taken off of life support late last week and his family says seven people received his donated organs.So far, police don't have any suspect information.