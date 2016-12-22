Family hoping for help 2 years after Fowler father goes missing

Elizabeth Mendoza still has hope that her husband and father of her four children may still be alive."We just want him to come back, we want to know what happened."Mendoza's heartbreak is too painful at times for words and it continues day after day, week after week, month after month, with no news on where Fernando Subia is.The 47-year-old was last seen at Harris Ranch where he worked as a meat cutter on December 9th, 2014-- he hasn't been seen since. His credit cards and phone have gone unused."I don't believe he would ever leave his children and myself this long and allow that for us to move forward without him," said Mendoza Mendoza.Subia's family and friends took to the businesses and homes of Fowler Thursday to put up fliers and talking to store owners about their loved one. They hope it brings renewed interest in the case."Whoever's out there, find it in your heart to let us know what's going on so we can bury him at least. I hate to say it like that but that's the way it's looking," said Andrea Rodriguez, sister."When it comes to kids being involved, I believe that if you could put these kids at rest and you have something to say there's a number on here you can call," said Sean Wirth, friend.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has little information to go on and the case has baffled detectives. Officials are just hoping they can bring some closure to his family."A case stays alive when people talk and this is one of those opportunities," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Right now there is a $9,000 reward for information leading to the location of Subia.You can provide an anonymous tip to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.