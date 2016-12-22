FRESNO COUNTY

Family hoping for help 2 years after Fowler father goes missing
EMBED </>More News Videos

Elizabeth Mendoza still has hope that her husband and father of her four children may still be alive. (KFSN)

By
FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Elizabeth Mendoza still has hope that her husband and father of her four children may still be alive.

"We just want him to come back, we want to know what happened."

Mendoza's heartbreak is too painful at times for words and it continues day after day, week after week, month after month, with no news on where Fernando Subia is.

The 47-year-old was last seen at Harris Ranch where he worked as a meat cutter on December 9th, 2014-- he hasn't been seen since. His credit cards and phone have gone unused.

"I don't believe he would ever leave his children and myself this long and allow that for us to move forward without him," said Mendoza Mendoza.

Subia's family and friends took to the businesses and homes of Fowler Thursday to put up fliers and talking to store owners about their loved one. They hope it brings renewed interest in the case.

"Whoever's out there, find it in your heart to let us know what's going on so we can bury him at least. I hate to say it like that but that's the way it's looking," said Andrea Rodriguez, sister.

"When it comes to kids being involved, I believe that if you could put these kids at rest and you have something to say there's a number on here you can call," said Sean Wirth, friend.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has little information to go on and the case has baffled detectives. Officials are just hoping they can bring some closure to his family.

"A case stays alive when people talk and this is one of those opportunities," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Right now there is a $9,000 reward for information leading to the location of Subia.

You can provide an anonymous tip to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personfresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentFowler
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
New law to make law enforcement officers accountable who have guns stolen that are not locked up
Parlier police officer's act of kindness catches on with community
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Case against Clovis West teacher being charged with lewd acts with minor moving faster than expected
More fresno county
NEWS
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile Up at Los Angeles International Airport
Trump: I've Asked Boeing to Price a Lockheed F-35 Competitor
More News
Top Stories
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
California DOJ opens investigation into Kern Co SO and Bakersfield PD
Family of pregnant Visalia woman shot and killed pleads with public for information on killer
Chyna, former wrestler, died of combined effect of alcohol, drugs
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on FAX bus
Trump: US 'Must Greatly Strengthen' Nuclear Capabilities
Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash
Show More
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
Kellyanne Conway chosen as counselor to Trump
NTSB to Finally Examine Black Box of Flight That Crashed 30 Years Ago
Armed suspect killed by law enforcement in Coalinga
Fresno firefighters getting overrun with fire calls as the weather gets colder
More News
Top Video
Home burns for second time in west Fresno
Man shot by law enforcement in Coalinga identified as Riverside double homicide suspect
Rally at a Fresno elementary school doubled as surprise for 4th grader
New law to make law enforcement officers accountable who have guns stolen that are not locked up
More Video