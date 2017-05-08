MADERA COUNTY

Family of nine loses their home in North Fork fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

A family of nine is looking for a new place to live after an early morning fire destroyed their home. (KFSN)

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family of nine is looking for a new place to live after an early morning fire destroyed their home.

The mobile home caught fire around 1 a.m. Monday just outside the mountain community of North Fork. Fire officials say a man, woman, and their seven children lived there.

The woman smelled smoke and got everyone out safely.

"The family's lost everything. All their clothes, belongings, everything else. We've got them set up with the Red Cross to take care of all that. But for right now, they've lost it all." said Capt. Paul Rotondaro, Cal Fire.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.
Related Topics:
newsmadera countyfirehouse fireNorth Fork
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Outpouring of support for Fresno shooting spree victims continues in Madera
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Madera Police arrest two for suspected wheel theft and hit-and-run
VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County
More madera county
NEWS
Man to be charged in murder of 2 Boston doctors
What to expect from today's travel ban hearing
4th of July fireworks show back on in Clovis
France chooses centrist Macron over far-right Le Pen as next president
More News
Top Stories
4th of July fireworks show back on in Clovis
Security out in force at Fresno Spring Fair after fights end Saturday festivities
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Serviceman goes missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
Show More
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say
Firefighters suspect arson for fire at abandoned Central Fresno house
Madera Police arrest two for suspected wheel theft and hit-and-run
Crews knock out Central Fresno grass fire before reaching mobile homes
More News
Top Video
Security out in force at Fresno Spring Fair after fights end Saturday festivities
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say
More Video