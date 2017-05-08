Family of nine loses their home in North Fork fire

A family of nine is looking for a new place to live after an early morning fire destroyed their home.The mobile home caught fire around 1 a.m. Monday just outside the mountain community of North Fork. Fire officials say a man, woman, and their seven children lived there.The woman smelled smoke and got everyone out safely."The family's lost everything. All their clothes, belongings, everything else. We've got them set up with the Red Cross to take care of all that. But for right now, they've lost it all." said Capt. Paul Rotondaro, Cal Fire.It's not yet known what caused the fire.