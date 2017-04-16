FRESNO

Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police

EMBED </>More News Videos

Family originally told Action News they were mourning Isaiah Murrietta's death, but later said he is in grave condition and possibly brain dead. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the early morning hours after Isaiah Murrietta was shot by a police officer, family members were already fearing the worst.

"My nephew is right here," a family member said. "May he rest in piece nephew. I miss you and I will always miss you."

Police say Murrietta is a suspect in the murder investigation of 19-year-old Eugenio Ybarra. Ybarra died Friday when he drove his car into a tree in northeast Fresno after two men fired shots through his back window.

Detectives believe Murrietta and his 17-year-old brother are those suspects, but the boys' grandfather disagrees.

"They lived with me," Israel Murrieta said. "I raised them boys since babies - all the way from babies - I raised them. They were good kids."

Family members are now left with many questions - one being why the 16-year-old, who they say was a good kid, was shot.

"I understand you guys, Fresno PD, you got to do your job and I respect you to help all of us stay safe, but sometimes you guys overreact," a relative said. "And this one time, I think you guys overreacted because you shot an unarmed 16-year-old kid who was running because he was scared."

Family members say doctors are expected to run tests on Murrietta to determine if he is clinically dead on Monday.

The family originally told Action News they were mourning Murrietta's death even though he is still hanging on. They also say the brother who is wanted for the murder turned himself in after the shooting.

Action News reached out to police to confirm if that is true and to get an update on this investigation, but we were told the department would not be responding until Monday.
Related Topics:
newsfresno police departmentfresnohomicide investigationofficer involved shootingFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Hundreds of kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Northwest Fresno church
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Trump's rhetoric on North Korea 'makes people nervous' but actions are positive: former US envoy
Madera police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of furniture thief
Manhunt underway in Cleveland for suspect who broadcast killing on Facebook: Police
Hundreds mourn bombing victims at Egypt church
Vice President Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Korean Demilitarized Zone
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Memorial for mother and daughter killed in accident stolen near Kerman
Madera police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of furniture thief
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Prince death investigation documents to be unsealed
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Texas
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Show More
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
US: North Korean missile explodes on launch
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
More News
Top Video
Memorial for mother and daughter killed in accident stolen near Kerman
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Madera police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of furniture thief
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
More Video