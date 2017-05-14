NEWS

Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over a birthday cake

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the story from Jersey City.

CeFaan Kim
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
There were tears and confusion on board a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport. A family from New Jersey says they were kicked off the flight to Las Vegas over a birthday cake they brought onto the plane, but the airline is telling a much different story about what happened.

"We were just so happy. Couldn't wait to get to Las Vegas, and all of a sudden this occurred, and my two children are screaming, crying. They're confused not knowing what's going on - they were traumatized," says Minta Burke.

It was a surprise trip last week for Burke, booked by her husband, Cameron. The Jersey City family says there was another surprise that came with the flight - and it wasn't the kind you celebrate.

SEE FULL VIDEO HERE:


Burke's son is heard crying on the video, saying they followed directions and did nothing wrong. The violation that JetBlue claimed caused a security risk? A birthday cake, initially stored in the overhead bin. A flight attendant told Cameron he had to move it. He moved the cake, and placed it under the seat. They say the situation escalated when a second flight attendant confronted the first flight attendant, and whatever was going on between them, he says, wasn't pretty.

"You know, you could see the gestures - then she was pointing to her, did you tell him he couldn't put anything in the overhead compartment? I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, 'sir, this does not involve you. When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said 'ma'am, had you been drinking?' because her behavior was not normal," Cameron says.

Eventually police at JFK Airport were brought on board. Then, an announcement was made saying everyone had to get off. Passengers were clearly seen taking the Burke family's side.

JetBlue released a statement saying, "(The customer) refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items... became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly."

"The passengers were very understanding. They knew that this was a strange situation," Cameron says.

"It's just crazy. I'm surprised. I'm surprised. I thought highly of JetBlue before," adds Minta.

Cameron says he never cursed or raised his voice. He says at no point was his family told why they were being kicked off the plane. In fact, they were immediately refunded at the terminal, no questions asked, so they say it all doesn't seem to add up.
Related Topics:
newsjetblueflight emergencyJersey City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Comey associates predict public testimony
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
Wisconsin police officer to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy
Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
More News
Top Stories
Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
2 nurses taken hostage during Illinois hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Show More
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
More News
Top Video
Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
More Video