Family speaking out in defense of woman charged with killing 20-year-old with car in North Valley

The family of Ashley Sanders, the woman accused of killing a woman with her car after a street fight, is speaking out just days after the incident. (KFSN)

MERCED COUNTY (KFSN) --
The family of Ashley Sanders, the woman accused of killing a woman with her car after a street fight, is speaking out just days after the incident; saying they are still in shock from what happened.

"I'm going to forget to breathe if I sit down because it hurts so badly," said Stephanie Franco, Ashley's mom.

Authorities said shortly after a street fight, Sanders got in her car, and ran over 20-year-old Tiarra Gallashaw.

Sanders is now facing a murder charge, she made a video appearance in court on Wednesday. But her mom said she spoke to her daughter not long after the incident

"She was in shock, in like, she didn't mean for this to happen-- she said they were beating her up," said Franco.

Vanessa Sander's says she doesn't know why Gallashaw and her sister had issues, but say the battle between them has been going on for years. She said both Sanders and the rest of her family were constantly being threatened

"They called her I don't know how many times, they were making threats to my sister, and to her kids."

Since the incident Sgt. Curt Gorman said they have gotten several videos as evidence and say one video in particular shows what happened before the fight.

"Our suspect, Ms. Sanders, is videotaped talking on a telephone and speaking of coming to Merced, specifically that day, to get into a fight with the deceased and that's exactly what she did."

However, the Sanders family said Ashley was beat up badly, and say she was trying to escape the fight in her car.

Franco said the result of this street fight has left two families mourning; their lives, now shattered.

"My heart goes out to the girl's daughter-- the family, I'm so sorry. I can't even imagine what she's going through, but we're going through something too."

Sander's mom goes on to say that she wishes one of those adults at the scene would have stepped in to prevent this tragedy from happening.

Sanders is being held at the John Latorocca Correctional Facility on a $1-million bail.
